The government has decided to invite fresh applications for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fabs in India from Thursday under the Modified Semicon India Programme.

The applications will be received by India Semiconductor Mission, the designated nodal agency entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the Modified Semicon India Programme for the development of the semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Under the modified programme, a fiscal incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost is available to companies/consortia/joint ventures for setting up semiconductor fabs in India of any node (including mature nodes). Similarly, the fiscal incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost is available for setting up display fabs of specified technologies in India.

The application window for “Modified Scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors/Silicon Photonics/Sensors Fab/Discrete Semiconductors Fab and Semiconductor ATMP/OSAT facilities in India” is open till 24 December.

The application window of the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme is also open till December 2024. To date, 26 applications have been received under the DLI scheme and five applications have been granted approval.

The government launched the Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

All the applicants are allowed to submit applications under the modified scheme after incorporating suitable modifications in their proposals.