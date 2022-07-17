Govt to hold all party meeting today ahead of Monsoon Session

A day ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the government will hold an all-party meeting on Sunday at 11 am, to formulate a strategy to maximize the productivity of the House along with addressing the concerns of the Opposition.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also come for the meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Besides PM, the floor leaders of all political parties will also attend the meet.

The agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the subjects that the Opposition would like to have for discussion during the session of the Parliament.

The Monsoon Session this time remains crucial as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. While the Presidential polls will be held on July 18, the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term comes to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

Apart from the government, the Opposition is also slated to hold its meeting later in the day to decide on the candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections.

The BJP on Saturday declared West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA’s vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, during the Session that begins tomorrow, the Opposition is likely to raise issues pertaining to the new Agnipath recruitment Scheme for the armed forces, unemployment, and inflation among others. At the same time, the central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Some of the bills that are in pending in Lok Sabha include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is pending in Lok Sabha, and The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, and The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 are also pending in Lok Sabha.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (in respect of State of UP – amendment regarding change of district name to be approved by Cabinet) was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2022.

The new bills introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022.

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is a new bill sent for printing on Thursday.

The other bills on the government agenda include the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (in respect of the State of Assam), The Mediation Bill, 2021 (with Standing Committee chaired by Shri Sushil Kumar Modi);

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination) and the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination).

(With inputs from ANI)