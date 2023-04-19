Govt plans over 250 projects under ‘Parvatmala Pariyojana’

The government plans to develop over 250 projects with a ropeway length of more than 1,200 km over the next five years, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the ‘INTERALPIN 2023 Fair’, the leading international exhibition for alpine technologies at Innsbruck in Austria, he said the focus was on public-private partnership under the Hybrid Annuity Model with 60 per cent contribution support by the Government of India. ”We are promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the Make in India initiative,” he added.

The fair brings together key industry players, service providers, and decision-makers from the cable car industry.

Gadkari encouraged the Austrian and European industries to participate in the enhancement of existing ropeway standards to ensure sustainable and safer transport and to be a part of this transformational journey as India takes its infrastructure to greater heights.

He also visited exhibits of the world’s leading manufacturers of ropeway systems offering high-tech solutions, innovative design, top quality, and functionality.