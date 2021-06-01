In a major step to boost indigenisation in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal of the Department of Military Affairs to notify the ‘Second Positive Indigenisation List’ of 108 items.

The decision is in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. All the 108 items will now be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, the Ministry of Defence (MoS) said today.

The second list lays special focus on weapons/systems which are currently under development/trials and are likely to translate into firm orders in the future. Like the first list, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus.

Not only does the list recognise the potential of the local defence industry, it will also invigorate impetus to domestic Research & Development (R & D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities.

The ‘Second Positive Indigenisation List’ comprises complex systems, sensors, simulator, weapons and ammunitions like Helicopters, Next Generation Corvettes, Air-Borne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, Tank Engines, Medium Power Radar for Mountains, MRSAM Weapon Systems and many more such items to fulfil the needs of the Indian armed forces. The second list is planned to be implemented progressively with effect from December 2021 to December 2025.

This second list has been prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with the government and private manufacturing industry confederations to assess future capabilities of Indian Industry which will be able to meet requirements of the armed forces. This list provides continuous impetus towards self-reliance in defence.

The defence industry can gainfully utilise this golden opportunity to build robust R & D facilities, capacities and capabilities to meet the futuristic requirements of the armed forces. This list also provides an excellent opportunity for ‘start-ups’ as also MSMEs which will get tremendous boost from this initiative.

Towards this, The MoD, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Service Head Quarters (SHQs) will take all necessary steps, including hand holding of the industry, to ensure that the timelines mentioned in the ‘Second Positive Indigenisation List’ are met, thereby facilitating an environment for defence manufacturers to create world class infrastructure, assist in the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision to make India self-reliant in defence and develop the capabilities for defence export in the near future.