Govt. to make health services accessible at affordable cost: President

The government aims to make quality health services accessible to all at an affordable cost under the National Health Policy, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

“It is also the aim of this policy to arrange health facilities for all in a comprehensive and holistic manner,” he said addressing a function ‘One-Nation – One Health System is the need of Hour’, organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal.

The president said he was happy to note that during the last two decades, Arogya Bharti has been working in an organised manner with a holistic approach to making citizens healthy.

He also noted that the thinking of Arogya Bharti was very clear and simple – when every individual is healthy, all the families will be healthy; if each family is healthy then every village and every city will be healthy and thus the whole country will be healthy. He praised Arogya Bharati for expanding its activities at the national level.

He said that to achieve these goals, the cooperation of all sections of the society, especially the aware citizens, along with the participation of government and private sector institutions was essential.

In this context, Arogya Bharti has made a very positive effort by raising awareness among the people and by bringing together people from all medical systems. Arogya Bharti is working in line with the national goal of prioritising ‘preventive and promotive’ healthcare by paying special attention to the prevention of modern lifestyle diseases.