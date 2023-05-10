Govt launches information system for sustainable health management

The government has launched the SAKSHAM (Stimulating Advanced Knowledge for Sustainable Health Management), a Learning Management Information System (LMIS) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

This digital learning platform, launched at a function by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, has been developed by the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), New Delhi.

SAKSHAM is a dedicated and unified platform for providing online training and medical education to all health professionals in the country.

The digital learning platform will ensure inclusive capacity building of health professionals from primary health centres located in rural and remote areas all the way up to tertiary care and corporate hospitals in metropolitan cities.

Currently SAKSHAM: LMIS is hosting more than 200 public health and 100 clinical courses through online mode. Health professionals can register themselves for these courses on the portal through the URL: https://lmis.nihfw.ac.in/ and get the certification after undergoing requisite training and qualifying the required assessment criteria.