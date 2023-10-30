Govt claims on safety evaporated in thin air: Kharge on AP train accident

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and said all claims of safety by the ruling dispensation have evaporated into thin air.

Kharge also condoled the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

Thirty people died, while 50 others were injured on Sunday after Palasa Passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district, causing three coaches to derail, officials of the East Coast Railway said.

Advertisement

“Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Kharge wrote on X.

He also called upon the party workers to provide every possible help.

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, the Congress leader said, “It seems all claims of safety by the Union government post Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air. The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers.”

In June, 291 people lost their lives in the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore following triple train collision.

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the Andhra Pradesh train accident. “Anguished by the news of several deaths and injuries in the train accident in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, yesterday. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured,” he said in a social media post.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad also urged party workers of the region to provide all possible assistance to the administration in relief and rescue work.

The grand old party had demanded that the responsibility of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the central government should be fixed after derailment of the North East Express train in Bihar’s Buxar.