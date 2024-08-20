Govt backtracks on lateral entry into bureaucracy, calls for cancellation of UPSC advertisement amid row

In a significant development, the Government has decided to halt lateral entry into the bureaucracy, a move that had sparked widespread controversy and criticism from the Opposition as well as its NDA coalition partners.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has formally asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to cancel the recent advertisement related to lateral entry recruitment, citing concerns about social justice and the lack of reservation provisions.

In a letter addressed to UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan, Dr Singh highlighted that while lateral entry was initially endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission and later supported by the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, the recent advertisement did not align with the government’s commitment to social justice.

He pointed out that these positions, treated as specialised and designated as single-cadre posts, do not provide for reservation, thus excluding deserving candidates from marginalised communities.

Dr Singh stressed that the process must be institutionally driven, transparent, and aligned with the principles of equity and social justice, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister is of the firm belief that the process of lateral entry must be aligned with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, particularly concerning the provisions of reservation.

“For the Hon’ble Prime Minister, reservation in public employment is a cornerstone of our social justice framework, aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity,” he wrote, asking the UPSC Chairperson to cancel the lateral entry recruitment advertisement.

The decision comes a day after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, voiced strong opposition to the lateral entry process, describing it as an attack on reserved classes, including Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs.

“Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. BJP’s distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans,” Mr Gandhi wrote in a social media post on ‘X’.

The issue has also caused discontent within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and LJP chief publicly opposed the move, stating that his party will raise the issue at the appropriate forum and will not support the initiative.

Similarly, another NDA ally, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM chief), has expressed his disapproval, indicating that he plans to bring up the matter within the Cabinet.