Govt approves ‘New Indian Literacy Programme’

The government has approved a new scheme the ”New India Literacy Programme for the period FYs 2022-2027 to cover all aspects of Adult Education to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and announcements made in the Union Budget 2021-22, an official announcement said today.

The objectives of the scheme are to impart not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also to cover other components which are necessary for a citizen of the 21st century.

These include critical life skills like financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare); vocational skills development (with a view towards obtaining local employment); basic education (including preparatory, middle, and secondary stage equivalency); and continuing education (including engaging holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation, as well as other topics of interest or use to local learners.

The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism through online mode. The training, orientation, workshops of volunteers, may be organised through the face-to-face mode. All material and resources shall be provided digitally for easy access to registered volunteers through easily accessible digital modes, viz, TV, radio, cell phone-based free/open-source Apps/portals, etc.

The scheme will cover non-literates of the age of 15 years and above in all states/UTs in the country. The target for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for FYs 2022-27 is 5 (five) crore learners @ 1.00 crore per year by using “Online Teaching, Learning and Assessment System (OTLAS)” in collaboration with National Informatics Centre, NCERT and NIOS in which a learner may register him/herself with essential information like name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, mobile number etc.

The estimated total outlay of the “New India Literacy Programme” is Rs.1037.90 crore which includes the Central share of Rs.700 crore and the State share of Rs.337.90 crore respectively for the FYs 2022 -27.

Salient features of the scheme are:

–School will be Unit for implementation of the scheme;

–Schools to be used for conducting a survey of beneficiaries and Voluntary Teachers (VTs);

–Different strategies are to be adopted for different age cohorts. Flexibility for States/UTs will be provided to undertake innovative activities;

–Foundational Literacy and Numeracy will be imparted through Critical Life Skills to all non-literates in the age group of 15 years and above;

–Use of Technologies to impart Adult Education for wider coverage of the scheme;

–The performance Grading Index (PGI) for State/UT and district level will show the performance of States and UTs to implement the scheme and achievements on yearly basis by weighing both the physical and financial progress through UDISE portal; and

–CSR/Philanthropic Support may be received by hosting ICT support, providing volunteer support, opening facilitation centres for learners and for providing IT access to economically weak learners in the form of cell phones, etc