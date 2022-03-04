Govt approves CAPFs Modernisation Plan

The Government has approved the “Modernisation Plan-IV” for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in continuation of the scheme “Modernisation Plan-III” for CAPFs.

The Modernisation Plan-IV, with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore, is to be implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs under guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah from 1st February, 2022 to 31st March, 2026.

The project will equip the CAPFs with modern state-of-the-art weapons and equipment as per their operational requirement, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different locations. Besides, upgraded IT solutions will also be provided to CAPFs.

Implementation of the scheme will equip CAPFs to improve the overall their operational efficiency and preparedness, which will positively impact the internal security scenario in the country.

This would bolster the Government’s ability to address the challenges being faced on International Border/LoC/LAC as well as in different theatres, such as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and insurgency-affected North Eastern States.

The seven CAPFs with a total strength of about 1.50 lakh men are the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).