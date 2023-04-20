Govt advises Indians in Sudan to remain wherever they are

The government on Thursday advised all Indian nationals in Sudan to stay wherever they were in view of the ‘tense’ situation in the country where a power struggle is on between the Army and paramilitary forces.

“We are in touch with Indian nationals. Our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of all of them. We don’t want to get into details as that may compromise their security,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked about the numbers of Indians in Sudan.

Asked if there was any plan to evacuate Indians from the African country, the spokesperson said it would depend on the situation on the ground.

India, he said, was in touch with various countries, like the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE regarding various aspects of the situation in that country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Saudi and UAE counterparts. He also spoke to his Egyptian counterpart today.

On the ceasefire announced by the warring groups in Sudan, he said if it continued, India could take advantage of the situation to move the Indians to safer places and provide them with necessities.