Governor convenes two-day Rajasthan Assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday summoned a two-day session of the state assembly beginning tomorrow (December 20).

In his order, the governor said the first session of 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, which will begin with oath-taking ceremony for 199 newly-elected MLAs on December 20, will end the next day on December 21. Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf will administer the oath of office to the new legislators.

The House will also elect its speaker as per the assembly rules and procedure on December 21, according to the order.

Advertisement

However, the ruling BJP Legislative Party has already announced the name of its MLA, Vasudev Devnani, for the speaker of the House. The Congress has yet not announced the name for the leader of Opposition.