Good news has come to India as Google will be now opening its global fintech function centre in Gujarat, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the announcement was made by the company’s boss Sundar Pichai.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s vision for Digital India, a flagship campaign of the Modi government.

“It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund. We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat,” news agency ANI quoted Mr Pichai as saying.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella too met with a delegation of officials from India including DPM in Washington DC discussing important topics like the power of technology particularly artificial intelligence, to help improve the lives of Indian

Microsoft in its official statement said that India is home of one of the most enthusiastic development and start-up country in the world and Microsoft is deeply determined to the growth of Indian technology that will impact both India and the global market.