Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray on Friday over the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

“You don’t go to demolish Dawood’s home, but want to demolish the actor’s house,” he said.

“Maharashtra government thinks the state is not fighting coronavirus rather actor Kangana Ranaut. Today, the highest number of coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra. Everyday, a surge between 23,000-25,000 cases is being recorded. Forty per cent of Covid-linked deaths in the country are being recorded from Maharashtra,” he said while speaking to the reporters.

“But Maharashtra government doesn’t want to fight it… they are fighting Kangana. I want to tell them… as much energy they are wasting on fighting the actor, even if they spend half of it to control the outbreak, the state can save many lives. They should get their priorities right,” he added.

Fight with Corona and not with Kangana…!

On the question of allegation of raising the issue for political benefits, he said, “The BJP never raised the Kangana Ranaut issue. Why is Maharashtra government giving controversial statements in the matter – that she should not come to Mumbai. Kangana is not a national political leader, yet this issue was highlighted so much. You don’t go to demolish Dawood’s home, but want to demolish the actor’s house. Who fanned the issue? How is the BJP linked?”

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is in a verbal feud with Shiv Sena in Mumbai targeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

In a message to the Congress chief over the demolition of house, she said, “History will judge your silence and indifference.”

She launched a series of tweets attacking both the Congress and Shiv Sena.

“Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your government to uphold the principles of the constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar),” she said in one of her tweets.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolished the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions.