Gloves out: Kerala Guv accuses CM of trying to demean his office

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on state’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who on Friday lashed out at Khan accusing him of “uttering nonsense” and advising him to speak in a manner that befits the high office he holds.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the state government is trying to demean and denigrate the office of the governor.

The governor said he is now happy that Pinarayi Vijayan is at least not trying to play the game from behind the curtain.

“I welcome his statement. Because, now, at least, he is not trying to play the game from behind the curtain,” the governor said.

Reacting to CM Vijayan’s statements against him during the press meet at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Governor Khan reiterated that those who are not eligible would not be allowed to be appointed to the universities

“Under qualified and unqualified people, just because they are related to the personal staff of the chief minister, cannot be allowed to be appointed,” the governor said.

He said the state government cannot be given the power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities as it would amount to ‘executive interference.’

“The autonomy of the Universities will be protected. As long as I am the Chancellor, I will not allow the erosion of autonomy of the universities,” he said.

“Universities belong to the people; not those who come to power for a short term,” Governor Khan said.

“Have they ever been concerned about students being killed in the colleges? It is not the students who are problematic, but those who use them for their own means,” he further said.

Governor Khan’s statement indicates that he is toughening his stand against the state government and the chief minister.

Arif Mohammed Khan alleged that though there was an attempt to attack him physically at the Kannur University during the History Congress three years back, the police was prevented from registering a case.

“Three years ago, an attempt was made on my life at Kannur university. Kannur VC was involved in the conspiracy.I have evidence for it. I have complained several times about it. I have also complained in writing. No action was taken on it. The Police were not ready to register a case in such a cognizable offence. Who prevented the Police from registering a case? Who holds the home department?,” the governor asked.

“Under section 124 of the IPC, no one should try to intimidate the president and the governors of state, if anybody indulges in such actions, they will be brought to book and punished”, he said.

When media persons asked if the governor is part of the government, the governor said, “Yes, the governor is a part of the government. As per the Constitution , it is the duty of the chief minister to brief the governor on the administration of the state regularly. How many times, the chief minister briefed me? .The CM does not respond to many matters. I write, he does not reply. I called him. but he doesn’t call back,” the governor said.

As regards the query from the media regarding Lokayukta Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Assembly recently, the governor said there is no question of any time limit and “everything would be considered on merit”.

He said the basic rule of jurisprudence is that if there is a complaint against you, you should not sit in judgment on it. “No one will be allowed to judge in his own cause,” the governor added.

As per the Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill, passed by the Assembly, if Lokayukta passes a verdict against the chief minister in a corruption case, the Assembly would be the competent authority to decide on it, not the governor. The appellate authority for the ministers would be the chief minister, while for the members of the Assembly, it would be the Speaker.

A complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan abusing his position to grant financial assistance to three persons who were close to the government and the CPI-M from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is now pending before the Kerala Lokayukta.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday targeted Khan, indicating that the “nepotistic” appointment of the relatives of CM’s personal staff could not have happened without the latter’s knowledge, CM Vijayan asked who gave the governor the right to say that a relative of the CM’s personal staff should not apply for an eligible post?”

Pinarayi Vijayan said he had maintained silence on Khan’s remarks until now thinking that if the governor derived some benefit out of it, “let him get it. But it seems to have failed,” he said.