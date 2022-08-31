Girl kidnapped, gang-raped on gunpoint in South Delhi

In a sensational case in the National Capital, a girl was abducted from a temple and being gang-raped by the two men. It is being claimed that the girl was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Maidangarhi area of South Delhi.

The victim somehow managed to give her tormentors a slip, reached her home and disclosed her ordeal to her family. Later, she made a complaint to the local police. Based on her statement, an FIR under relevant sections was registered at the police station on August 30.

According to a police source, the victim provided an identity proof, claiming that the said ID belongs to one of the accused.

Different police teams of the Maidangarhi Police Station are investigating the matter while efforts are on to nab the culprits.

As per statement recorded by the victim, the incident took place on August 26 evening when she went to a temple located in Mahabalipuram, Maidangarhi. As she entered the temple, no one else was present there. However, in a few minutes, the accused jumped into the premises of the temple and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Both the accused took her to a deserted place and gang raped her. They even robbed her gold chain and threatened her if she complained about the incident before fleeing the spot in a car with Haryana number.

The victim has even made serious allegations against the local police of pressuring her against filing a complaint. On the other hand, the police said after the PCR call was received, the local police tried several times to contact the victim, but wasn’t able to contact her. They even claimed that she ran away from the police station when she was asked to give a written complaint.