Gifts, mementos received by PM Modi to go under the hammer

The online auction of gifts and mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started on Friday and will continue till October 2. More than 1200 gifts received by Modi will go under the hammer. The money obtained from the auction will be given to the Namami Project.

Participants of the auction can buy these gifts priced in the rage of Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh.

Union Culture Minister G. Krishna Reddy said the items that will be auctioned will be gifts given to the Prime Minister by the leaders, sportspersons and people of different fields. The auction of gifts will be done through the website pmmementos.gov.in where everyone will be able to buy gifts given by various dignitaries representing India’s rich culture and heritage.

The gifts include an idol of Rani Kamalapati gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Lord Hanuman idol and a Surya painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At the same time, it includes a trident given by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur. The idol of Goddess Mahalakshmi located in Kolhapur will also be auctioned

An idol of Goddess Mahalakshmi from Kolhapur will also be auctioned through the website, which was gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with this, the wall hanging of Lord Venkateswara, given by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, will also be auctioned. Model of Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya will also be auctioned.

Krishna Reddy said that the models of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and the Kashi-Viswanath temple being ready in Varanasi have also been included in this auction. Along with this, other sporting items including T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelins, and rackets, signed by the players will also be auctioned, which includes traditional shawls and ceremonial swords.

Krishna Reddy said Prime Minister Modi made a new beginning in 2019. Considering the gifts as a national asset, he decided to bring them for the benefit of the nation. so that they

The money received in lieu of gifts received can be used in the interest of the country. Minister of State for Culture Arjun Meghwal said that people from every state of the country participate in the auction going on since 2019. He said the auction is done in a very transparent way.

All items are available at prices on the website of the Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture.

The auction also includes works by eminent Padma Shri artists including gold artists Bajja Singh and Bhilani Bhuri Bai.

According to Adhait Gadnayak, Director, National Gallery of Modern Art, this will be the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi.