Ghosi bypoll result will give a message for 2024 LS polls in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning for his party candidate Sudhakar Singh in Ghosi assembly bypolls, on Tuesday said that the voters have made up their mind to support the SP candidate against the BJP.

“Today poor masses, farmers, youth, women, and people of every class breaking the boundaries of caste-religion and parties are seen standing with the SP candidate Sudhakar Singh and he will win by a historic margin,” he said while addressing a big election rally on Tuesday.

Yadav said that this election is not just an assembly election but this will be a message for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“All the parties have given full support to the Samajwadi Party candidate and this decision of all parties will bring a big change in the politics of the country. The INDIA alliance is united and the BJP is nervous about the unity of the alliance,” the SP president said.

He said that the BJP candidate is an escapist. He has migrated for his selfish motives and profit and betrayed the voters of Ghosi. People’s faith in democracy has been broken and this time the public will work to teach him a lesson, he added.

Yadav said that the BJP knows that it is going to lose the Ghosi assembly elections by a huge margin. That is why Ghosi has witnessed the presence of all state ministers. Nowadays only ministers are visible in the entire Ghosi assembly constituency. All of them have come to deceive the public. Will never be seen again after the by-election, he said.

Yadav said that if the BJP governments had done any work, then such a huge army of ministers would not have had to be fielded in the assembly by-elections. He said the BJP takes votes by cheating. They had cheated farmers, youth, traders, weavers and BJP is tearing apart the constitution by misusing government institutions.

“If the BJP wins the next elections, it will take away the right of the people to vote,” Yadav said, while adding that the BJP has increased inflation and unemployment in the country.

Yadav said that the BJP is filling the coffers of the rich by cutting the pockets of the poor. The government showed big dreams to the public.

The SP president along with RLD, Congress, Apna Dal (Camerawadi), CPI, CPI (M) leaders and president of Suheldev Swabhiman Party Mahendra Rajbhar, President of Janwadi Party Sanjay Chauhan were present in the rally.

The bypoll to Ghosi assembly is slated on September 5 and the counting of votes on September 8.

The seat fell vacant after sitting SP member Dara Singh Chauhan resigned and joined the BJP to contest this bypoll. There is a direct one-to-one contest between Chauhan and Sudhakar Singh.