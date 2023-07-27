Get rid of negative thoughts: Murmu’s appeal to people

”The biggest challenge before us today is to get rid of negative thoughts and move towards positivity,” President Droupadi Murmu‘s appeal states on Thursday.

Laying the foundation stone for “Divine Light House” of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Dasabatia, Tamando, the president observed that from time to time some negative thoughts disturb people’s minds. ”Due to lack of introspection, we start falling prey to negative thinking,” she said, adding that feelings of envy and hatred start increasing within a human being.

President Murmu said that both material and spiritual development were necessary for humanity. She added that technology was the driver of change and that change was unavoidable and necessary for development. ”Materialistic changes can give us happiness but one can attain mental peace by following the spiritual path,” she said.

She was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya was paving the way for spirituality through meditation and a disciplined lifestyle. She appreciated Brahma Kumaris organization’s efforts for making humanity aware and helping people move forward in a positive direction.