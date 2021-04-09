Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka, Chief of the Army staff, Gen M M Naravane is on a five-day visit to Bangladesh to further enhance the defence cooperation and strong bilateral ties between the two countries. He is accompanied by his wife Veena and a two-member delegation.

During the visit, Gen Naravane will have extensive discussions on military cooperation with Bangladesh Army chief, Gen Aziz Ahmed. He is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Navy and Air Force chiefs of Bangladesh and meet other senior defence officials. He will also interact with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

Gen Naravane will pay tributes to members of the Bangladesh armed forces who sacrificed their lives during the liberation war in 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in the Dhaka Cantonment.

The Indian Army chief will share his experiences during the seminar on UN peace support operations. He will also witness the culmination exercise, hardware display and closing ceremony of the joint military exercise ‘Shantir Ogroshena’.

Apart from the armies of India and Bangladesh, troops of Sri Lanka and Bhutan are also participating in it. The exercise is aimed at strengthening the procedures and improving interoperability among the neighbourhood countries. It will culminate on 12 April.

“The visit of the Indian Army chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the armed forces of the two countries,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a press note.

