Gehlot’s nod to a project opens new vistas of healthcare facilities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, approved a proposal for expansion of the facilities of Mahila Chikitsalaya, a healthcare centre for women, in the state capital at a cost of Rs.117 crore.

The clearance of the project paved the way for the construction of a 500-bed indoor patient department (IPD) tower at the Mahila Chikitsalaya at a cost of Rs 85.57 crore and a new 100-room postgraduate hostel at a cost of Rs 21.43 crore.

Medical equipment worth about Rs 10 crore will be purchased for the health facility. As per the proposal, a 50-bed intensive care unit (ICU), 6 modular operation theatres (OT), and underground parking will also be built as part of the IPD tower, an official said quoting the CM.

Regarding additional budget provisions, the CM has given approval to the Medical Education Department to utilise the amount sanctioned under the Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP)-2 of the National Health Mission. In the budget 2022-23, Gehlot had announced plans to carry out various development works at the Mahila Chikitsalaya, Sanganeri Gate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gehlot has already laid the foundation stone for a 116-meter high world-class IPD tower and other medical facilities, which are under construction in Sawai Mansingh Hospital premises here. The total project cost would be around Rs 588 crore. With its construction, a facility of 1,200 beds will be added simultaneously.

With these initiatives the Congress government is trying to ensure the health and security of every family, and free treatment up to Rs.10 lakh to the people through Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. Along with this, an accident insurance of up to Rs.5 lakh is also being given to the families registered in the scheme. OPD and IPD facilities are being provided free of cost in all government hospitals of the state from April 1.