Gehlot’s Delhi visit cancelled due to poor health

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s much-awaited visit to Delhi was cancelled due to his poor health, reports claimed on Saturday.

It was on Friday afternoon that official communication came through Lokesh Sharma, Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), confirming that the Chief Minister was due to land in Delhi at 4 p.m. that evening.

However, there was no official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office since then.

Congress have also confirmed that Gehlot’s Gujarat programme also remains cancelled in wake of his ailing health.

Earlier, Gehlot was scheduled to be on an election campaign to poll-bound Gujarat for three days from November 5 to November 7. Gehlot was expected to address atleast 10 public meetings and was also scheduled to hold a press conference in Rajkot. He was also slated to visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth place and native village in Karamsad.

Gehlot, who is appointed as the senior observer of the Congress party in the Gujarat assembly elections, was to be accompanied by Raghu Sharma, election in-charge for the state.