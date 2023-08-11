Gehlot sets ‘Mission 156’ as a target for assembly polls

Claiming that his government has done a wonderful job in every field in the last five years, Rajasthan Chief Minister today asserted that the Congress has set ‘Mission 156’ seats out of 200 in the upcoming assembly election due in December 2023.

“The Congress government would not only be repeated by defeating the Opposition BJP, but we have also set a target to secure at least 156 seats in the next Vidhan Sabha polls”, Gehlot told the media after attending the Political Affairs Committee and Lok Sabha observers meetings at PCC office here.

Referring to RaGa’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Mission, Gehlot said: “We are running on the same issues which were the four issues of Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. There was talk of inflation, unemployment and opening a love shop together. The gap between rich and poor should not increase; we are running on the same issues and we will be successful in the elections. We will move ahead with this resolution and repeat it to the government.”

Responding to a question about the Union Government’s move to table a Bill in the Lok Sabha to remove the Chief Justice from the appointment committee of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gehlot said: “My personal view is that for the credibility of the EC, it is necessary that the CJI should be included in the appointment committee of the Election Commissioner. Why was the name of the CJI removed from the committee and a minister will be nominated by the PM, then what will be the meaning of the Election Commission. For the credibility of the Election Commission, it is necessary to have the CJI in the selection committee”.

Targeting the PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah over the conspiracy to topple the government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that despite repeated attempts, Modi and Amit Shah could not topple his government.

“BJP has no main issues to seek votes in the upcoming assembly polls, hence in fear Modiji had made six visits to Rajasthan in 10 months. Amit Shah is leaving no stone unturned and the conspiracies are being hatched daily sitting in the Home Ministry, we know, we are aware of this”, the CM alleged.

A meeting of the Political Affairs Committee and the Lok Sabha observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee was addressed by All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Gehlot and senior observer appointed for the election Madhusudan Mistry.

All the committee members have unanimously resolved that an intensive public relations campaign will be launched by the party up to panchayat and booth level as a strategy to win the upcoming assembly elections with a huge majority. In the meeting, a comprehensive strategy was also prepared to answer the lies being spread by the BJP against the Congress government of Rajasthan for the upcoming assembly elections and to publicize the public welfare works done by the Rajasthan government.