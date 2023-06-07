Five months ahead of assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister Gehlot Cabinet here has announced a slew of benefits for state employees. Foremost among them is that the state government employees can seek early retirement with a full pension after serving 25 years instead of 28 years.

In another announcement the state government decided to extend the vacancies for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to next three years.

Among the drastic changes effected in employees’ service rules during a meeting chaired by the chief minister here late last night, the cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996 to make the qualifying service for full pension will be 25 years of service instead of the earlier 28 years.

Besides, pensioners/family pensioners aged who have reached the age of 75 years will be able to get a 10 per cent additional pension allowance. Earlier, this benefit was available after 80 years of age.

In case of the death of a personnel/ pensioner, his/her married disabled son/daughter and eligible members with an income of up to Rs 12,500 per month will be able to get the benefit of family pension.

The amendment will be effective from 1 April, 2023.

The cabinet has also approved a proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017 to increase the special pay of the employees. It may be noted here that the chief minister had made an announcement to this affect in the 2023-24 Budget according to which the Special Allowance and Special Pay for the employees and officers was to be increased as per the recommendations made by the Pay Anomalies Examination Committee.

In case of non-availability of eligible candidates from the backward classes and other backward classes in any recruitment year, the vacancies meant for the category will be carried forward for the next three years like in the case of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). This will ensure more employment opportunities for the candidates from these classes.

The cabinet has decided to give full benefit of advance salary increments to senior medical officers having PG degree or equivalent diploma by amending Schedule-5 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017. Senior officers will also be benefited from the provision of the advance increments meant for higher posts of senior medical officers.

The cabinet, while approving the Rajasthan Prosecution Service (Amendment) Rules, 2023, decided to give an additional promotion opportunity to the officers of the Prosecution Service. Under this, a new post of joint director prosecution has been created and the pay level for the post of additional director has been increased from L-20 to L-21.

The cabinet has decided to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay Scale) Rules- 1989, 1998, 2008, and 2017 to give a pay scale and designation on the lines of regular personnel to work-charged personnel.