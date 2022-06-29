Gehlot assures SOG-ATS help to NIA in tailor killing probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun to probe the case of the gruesome murder of a tailor, Kanihya Lal, in Udaipur, Rajasthan allegedly by two assailants who are in police custody. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, assured full cooperation and assistance of the state’s Special Operation Group and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) to the Central investigating agency in the probe.

Cutting short his stay in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister returned to the state capital. Soon after landing here, he held a high-level meeting of police and civil administration officers including Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, DGP M L Lather and State Home Secretary Abhay Kumar, and State Home Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav.

The CM said the police in Udaipur have registered a case under sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 for murder, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 452 and 32 against the accused. Besides the state’s SIT headed by Ashok Rathore, the ADG-Special Operation Group (SOG) has also begun its probe into the murder.

Gehlot made an appeal to all citizens, the police and civil administrators to maintain law and order and keep a watch on social media networks for any unlawful activities pertaining to any related crime.

The Rajasthan Police decided to accord ‘out of turn’ promotion to the five cops for their prompt action and swift arrest of the two accused in the tailor murder case from Bhim in Rajasamand district. The CM lauded the exemplary alertness and commitment to the duty of the policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas, and Gautam.

Later in the evening, he also called an all-party meeting on the issue.