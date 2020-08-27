Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has demolished Mafia don-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s illegally-owned property in Dalibagh locality.

An order for the demolition of the building was released by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on August 11.

The official spokesman said the two buildings that were demolished had been illegally constructed on an enemy property and the map of the buildings was not sanctioned by the Lucknow Development Authority.

An FIR was registered against Mukhtar Ansari’s sons, Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, who were the ‘owners’ of the property. The government will fix the responsibility on the officials in whose tenure the twin towers were constructed, the official spokesman added.

The cost of demolition will be realised from the owners. Nearly 250 persons reached the site early on Thursday morning with earthmovers to demolish the buildings. A heated argument was witnessed between the local people and the police.

In June, the authorities had tighten its grip over the mafia’s property in Mau, his hometown in eastern UP.

Illegal slaughter houses, vehicle stands and other small businesses being run by members of the Mukhtar gang were raided.

The Mau police had raided a slaughterhouse that was being operated illegally for the past 20 years.

During the raid, the police had recovered 800 kg meat and over 20 animals from this spot. The police also arrested Shaqil Ahmed, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Javed Akhtar, Abiur Rehman and Azmal Qureshi.