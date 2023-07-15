Gangster escapes police custody from Faridkot hospital

A member of the dreaded Bambhia gang, under treatment at a hospital, escaped from the Punjab Police custody in Faridkot on Saturday morning.

The head of a rival Bishnoi gang, Lawrence Bishnoi is also admitted in the same hospital.

The gangster Surinder Pal Singh-alias Billa was hospitalised after being injured during a police encounter on 11 July. He escaped at about 4 am despite high security of the Faridkot and Bathinda police at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisement

The Superintendent of Police, Faridkot, Jasmeet Singh said search is on to nab the escapee. He assured disciplinary action against the erring cops on duty in the hospital.

The Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder and slain gangster Devinder Bambiha’s group had warned rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh for the murder of singer-politician.

Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital on Monday night. He had been taken to the hospital from the Bathinda Jail, where he is currently lodged for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala.