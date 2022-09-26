Gandhi family has no issues with me contesting for party chief: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, the senior member of the Congress, stated on Monday that the Gandhi family has no objections to him running for party president.

After the Thiruvananthapuruam MP’s morning session of the Bharat Jodo yatra concluded at Pattambi in the Palakkad district, he paid Rahul Gandhi a brief visit.

Shashi Tharoor added, “I came and met Rahul Gandhi. I spoke to the three people in the Gandhi family and they have no issue with contesting for it. I am yet to make a decision and have been getting reactions from across the country.”

With a smile, he replied, ” Yes, surely, but not all would support and my support will increase after the nomination is filed,” when asked if he anticipates support from the Congress leaders in Kerala.

The indication is that Tharoor will submit his nomination on Friday, which is the final day for doing so.

(With inputs from IANS)