Gadkari calls for Entrepreneurship with Social Consciousness at CSR Journal Excellence Awards

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today underlined the important role of Corporate Social Responsibility and social entrepreneurship in bringing about socio-economic transformation.

Speaking at the fourth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, today, Gadkari said that there is a need to use technology in the social sector to enable people to stand up on their own feet.

The Excellence Awards 2021 honour innovative and best practices in the sphere of Corporate Social Responsibility across different categories, recognizing responsible leadership from individuals and groups in humanitarian initiatives. The Awards honoured the contribution to CSR in seven award categories, namely Agriculture & Rural Development, COVID-19 Relief, Education & Skill Training, Environment, Health & Sanitation, Sports and Women Empowerment & Child Welfare.

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was present at the award function. Addressing the audience, the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that citizens’ social responsibility is another important part that must accompany Corporate Social Responsibility. The Governor applauded the role of the corporate sector in helping construct toilets in every household, under the Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

On the occasion, Social Transformation Leader Award was given to Sudhir Mungantiwar, former Minister of Finance, Planning, and Forests, Government of Maharashtra & current Member of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian Cricketer & Administrator. Responsible Film Entertainer & Conservationist Award was presented to Sayaji Shinde. Madan Bahal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Ad Factors PR received the Best Practices in PR and Communications Award.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte and Jyoti Mhapsekar. Youth Icon Award was presented to Raj Mariwala, Director, Mariwala Health Initiative.

In his address, Nitin Gadkari said that while Corporate Social Responsibility is helping bring about a significant socio-economic transformation in the disadvantaged sections of society, we should do that kind of work whereby people who receive our help once would not need to take such help from anyone in future for their entire life.

The Minister reminded the audience that there are 115 aspirational districts in the country, which are socially, economically, and educationally backward. He said that people and organizations contributing to the betterment of people in these districts should be given special encouragement by the CSR sector.