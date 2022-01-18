Gadkari calls for centre-state cooperation for infrastructure development

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called for cooperation between central and state governments for infrastructure development in the country.

He said infrastructure development will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy.

While inaugurating a conference on “PM-Gati Shakti” for the South Zone, organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Gadkari said cooperation and communication needs to be enhanced between the centres and the states.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Bommai, in his address, pointed out that the time has come to cooperate and coordinate in major megaprojects of the centre and the states. He urged the centre to fasten clearances and relax rules in the finance sector to maximize investments.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lt Governor of Puducherry said that the multi-modal connectivity will facilitate connectivity for the movement of people and goods. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy spoke about the importance of the elevated corridor project to minimize traffic congestion, helipad services and airport facilities for people visiting Puducherry.

In his remarks, Union Minister of State General (Retd) Dr V.K. Singh said the aim of “PM-Gati Shakti” is to give a boost to multi-modal connectivity in India.

Andhra Pradesh Industries, Commerce and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy said his state, with the second-largest coastal corridor in the country, can contribute to realizing India’s vision of becoming a big economy.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Public Works Department and Tourism Minister of Kerala, said a robust and resilient infrastructure is fundamental to the economic growth of the country and the PM-Gati Shakti will change its logistics landscape. He said Kerala offers a conducive landscape for the development of multi-modal connectivity.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said his state has got sufficient support from the centre in terms of national highways but sought more help from the centre in improving the railway infrastructure.