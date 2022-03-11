G-23 seeks speedy election of new Congress President, summoning of AICC session

After suffering a poll debacle in the Assembly elections recently held in five states, the Group-23 (G-23) leaders of Congress assembled at senior party functionary Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence at New Delhi on Friday evening.

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma reached Azad’s residence to discuss the poor performance of the party during the elections held in the five states.

These leaders had earlier challenged the party leadership and had suggested that the party should look for options outside of the Gandhi family.

The G-23 group has been sidelined in the party since it raised the issue of reforms in the Congress and demanded election for the top post.

The group said that people have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi, and now Priyanka Gandhi’s team has also failed to perform.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation.

(with input from IANS)