G20 Summit: Online delivery services to be disrupted in Delhi

As the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held between September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the online delivery services will be disrupted from September 8.

According to the Delhi Police, only online delivery of medicines will be permitted during this time period.

Advertisement

“In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said during a press conference.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi,” Yadav said. Valid permissions granted for essential services will be “honoured”, he added.

For the metro services, barring the Supreme Court station, metro services will not be affected.

“There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

He also added that those with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district and travelling from the airport or railway station will be allowed entry, subject to the production of boarding passes and booking documents.

On National Highway-48, vehicular movement will be restricted from midnight on September 7 until midnight on September 10.

Gurugram residents can also expect traffic diversions as the commuters going to Delhi have been advised to avoid their private vehicles and make maximum use of the metro services.