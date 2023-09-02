G20 Summit Accommodations: Biden to stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton, Other World Leaders’ Locations Revealed

“Looking forward”; says White House on possible Biden-Xi meet at G20
President Biden has said multiple times that he is looking forward to continuing his engagement and conversation with President Xi.
Delhi is making preparations to host the G20 Summit, slated for September 9 and 10, as the world anticipates the arrival of global leaders next month.
This prestigious event is anticipated to draw the participation of approximately 29 heads of state, prominent figures from the European Union, delegates from guest nations, and 14 leaders representing international organizations. Numerous hotels across Delhi-NCR have been selected to provide accommodation for foreign dignitaries during this significant gathering.
As per recent reports, it is anticipated that President Joe Biden of the United States will choose ITC Maurya Sheraton as his accommodation. Security measures for his stay include having Secret Service commandos stationed on every floor, and a dedicated elevator will be installed to transport him to his 14th-floor room. Approximately 400 rooms within the hotel have been reserved to accommodate President Biden and his team.
Enhanced security measures have been implemented around the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden is set to lodge during the G20 Summit. As part of these preparations, a comprehensive rehearsal has been conducted encompassing the entirety of Sardar Patel Marg and the vicinity of the hotel. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India in the upcoming week to attend the G20 Summit and engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.
A comprehensive security assessment is underway, involving various units such as NSG commandos, CRPF personnel, and the Delhi Police, all diligently evaluating the security landscape. The Delhi Police has conducted a thorough full-dress carcade rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. These rehearsals entail the simulated passage of a presidential convoy, during which the corresponding road section is temporarily closed to assess security arrangements. Additionally, accompanying the presidential convoys are vehicles from various agencies and ambulances.
Outside the ITC Maurya Hotel, security measures have been heightened in the garden area, featuring the deployment of dog squads and various surveillance instruments, with CRPF soldiers overseeing these efforts. Furthermore, security personnel are employing explosive vapour detection equipment (EVD) as part of their assessment.
During the G20 Summit scheduled for Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10), the President will actively participate alongside G20 partners in discussions regarding a wide array of collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing global challenges, including the transition to clean energy and the battle against climate change.
Chinese President Xi Jinping: Taj Palace Hotel
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: Shangri-La Hotel
French President Emmanuel Macron: Claridges Hotel
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: Imperial Hotel
Turkish Delegation: Oberoi Hotel
Delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain: Le Meridien
Chinese and Brazilian Delegations: Taj Palace Hotel
Indonesian and Australian Teams: Imperial Hotel
UK and Germany Delegations: Shangri-La Hotel
Italian and Singaporean Teams: Hyatt Regency
US Group: Maurya Sheraton
Oman Group: Lodhi Hotel
French Team: Claridges Hotel
Bangladesh Group: Grand Hyatt in Gurugram
Canadian and Japanese Delegations: The Lalit Hotel
Korean Delegation: Oberoi Gurugram
Egyptian Delegation: ITC Sheraton in Saket
Saudi Arabian Delegation: Leela Hotel in Gurugram
UAE Delegation: Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi
