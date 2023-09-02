G20 Summit Accommodations: Biden to stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton, Other World Leaders’ Locations Revealed

Delhi is making preparations to host the G20 Summit, slated for September 9 and 10, as the world anticipates the arrival of global leaders next month.

This prestigious event is anticipated to draw the participation of approximately 29 heads of state, prominent figures from the European Union, delegates from guest nations, and 14 leaders representing international organizations. Numerous hotels across Delhi-NCR have been selected to provide accommodation for foreign dignitaries during this significant gathering.

As per recent reports, it is anticipated that President Joe Biden of the United States will choose ITC Maurya Sheraton as his accommodation. Security measures for his stay include having Secret Service commandos stationed on every floor, and a dedicated elevator will be installed to transport him to his 14th-floor room. Approximately 400 rooms within the hotel have been reserved to accommodate President Biden and his team.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented around the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden is set to lodge during the G20 Summit. As part of these preparations, a comprehensive rehearsal has been conducted encompassing the entirety of Sardar Patel Marg and the vicinity of the hotel. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India in the upcoming week to attend the G20 Summit and engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

A comprehensive security assessment is underway, involving various units such as NSG commandos, CRPF personnel, and the Delhi Police, all diligently evaluating the security landscape. The Delhi Police has conducted a thorough full-dress carcade rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. These rehearsals entail the simulated passage of a presidential convoy, during which the corresponding road section is temporarily closed to assess security arrangements. Additionally, accompanying the presidential convoys are vehicles from various agencies and ambulances.

Outside the ITC Maurya Hotel, security measures have been heightened in the garden area, featuring the deployment of dog squads and various surveillance instruments, with CRPF soldiers overseeing these efforts. Furthermore, security personnel are employing explosive vapour detection equipment (EVD) as part of their assessment.

During the G20 Summit scheduled for Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10), the President will actively participate alongside G20 partners in discussions regarding a wide array of collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing global challenges, including the transition to clean energy and the battle against climate change.

Accommodation Assignments for G20 Delegations in Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping: Taj Palace Hotel

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: Shangri-La Hotel

French President Emmanuel Macron: Claridges Hotel

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: Imperial Hotel

Turkish Delegation: Oberoi Hotel

Delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain: Le Meridien

Chinese and Brazilian Delegations: Taj Palace Hotel

Indonesian and Australian Teams: Imperial Hotel

UK and Germany Delegations: Shangri-La Hotel

Italian and Singaporean Teams: Hyatt Regency

US Group: Maurya Sheraton

Oman Group: Lodhi Hotel

French Team: Claridges Hotel

Bangladesh Group: Grand Hyatt in Gurugram

Canadian and Japanese Delegations: The Lalit Hotel

Korean Delegation: Oberoi Gurugram

Egyptian Delegation: ITC Sheraton in Saket

Saudi Arabian Delegation: Leela Hotel in Gurugram

UAE Delegation: Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi