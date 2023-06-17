The G20 Education Working Group meeting in Pune will hold discussions on bettering outcomes in consideration of literacy, numeracy, multilingualism, and also regarding capacity building of the teachers, the Secretary of School Education, Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar said, “The G20 4th Education Working Group will be conducted in Pune from June 19-21. There couldn’t be a better place than this, because Pune has always been a primary centre of knowledge. Savitribai Phule opened the first school for women in 1848 in Pune only”. He said that a conference with the State Education Secretaries will be held on June 17-18. “On June 17, there will be discussions on better outcomes in consideration with literacy, numeracy and multilingualism. The states will highlight the good work in this direction. Several experts will also give their suggestions at the event,” he said.

Sharma added, “On June 18, we will discuss on capacity building of the teachers. Several educational experts will participate in the event”.

The Secretary of School Education further said that the government is also looking forward to providing NCERT books in all languages.

“In our schedule 8, we have 22 languages. We will provide books in all languages on NCERT’s level. In some states, we already have books based on the local dialect,” he further said.

The 4th and final Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is set to be held in Pune during June 19-21, under the theme of ‘Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning’ and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023.

During the course of the 4th Education Working Group meeting, attendees will engage in dynamic seminars and enriching workshops, painting a vision of innovation in education.