‘G20 Culture Unites All’ campaign will build peaceful future: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the G20 Culture Ministers’ efforts to launch the Culture Unites All campaign and said their work will enable harnessing the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future.

He was addressing the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, via video link.

The Prime Minister said culture has an inherent potential to unite. “It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives. And therefore, your work holds immense significance for the entire humanity,” he said.

Mr Modi said the G20 campaign on culture encapsulates the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future. He said Culture Ministers are playing a pivotal role to shape a G20 Action Plan with tangible outcomes. “Your work reflects the importance of the four Cs — Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Kashi (Varanasi), the venue of the G20 Ministers meeting, is not just the world’s oldest living city. It is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India.

“India is very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our Intangible Cultural Heritage, and have been working hard to preserve and revitalize our heritage sites. We have mapped our cultural assets and artists, not just at the national level, but also at the level of all villages in India,” he said.

India is building several centers to celebrate its culture, he said. Prime among them are the tribal museums in different parts of the country. These museums will showcase the vibrant culture of India’s tribal communities. New Delhi has the Prime Ministers’ Museum. This is a one of its kind effort which showcases India’s democratic heritage.

“We are also building the ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ National Museum. Once completed, it will stand as the world’s largest museum. It will showcase India’s history and culture spanning over 5000 years,” he said.

Mr Modi lauded the Ministers’ efforts on restitution of cultural property. After all, tangible heritage is not only of material value. It is also the history and identity of a nation. Everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage, he said.

Since 2014, India has brought back hundreds of such artefacts that showcase the glory of its ancient civilization. Mr Modi praised the G20 efforts towards ‘living heritage’ as well as contributions to ‘Culture for LiFE’.

“After all, cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone. It is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations. I am confident that your efforts will foster sustainable practices and lifestyles,” he said.

“We believe that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification. This is echoed in our mantra, ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’- Development as well as Heritage,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India takes pride in its 2,000 years old craft heritage, with nearly 3,000 unique arts and crafts. The ‘One District, One Product’ initiative showcases the uniqueness of Indian crafts, while fostering self-reliance.

He said G20 Culture Ministers’ efforts towards promoting Cultural and Creative Industries hold profound significance. These will facilitate inclusive economic development, and support creativity and innovation. In the coming month, India is going to roll out the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

With an initial outlay of 1.80 billion dollars, this scheme will create an eco-system of support for traditional artisans and enable them to flourish in their crafts, contributing to preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Technology is an important ally in celebrating culture, he said. “In India, we have a National Digital District Repository. It is helping to re-discover the stories of our freedom struggle. We are using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural landmarks. We are also using technology to make our cultural places more tourist-friendly,” he said.