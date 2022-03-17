G-23 Congress leaders meet again to discuss party’s debacle in 5 states

The G-23 leaders of Congress today held another meeting for the second consecutive day at former Rajya Sabha MP and party’s veteran leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in the national capital to analyze the outcome of the recently held elections in the five states–Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur where the grand old party suffered a major setback.

The Congress G-23 leaders who met today at Azad’s residence include Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed party leader Kapil Sibal for his “ghar ki Congress” remark and said he should set an example of doing something “without the support of Congress”.

Choudhary also hit out at G-23 leaders, saying they are not in a habit of staying in power. Chowdhury said Sibal, a former union minister, owes his rise in politics to Congress.

“Kapil Sibal kahan ke neta hain mujhe pata nahi,” Chowdhury told ANI.

“Things were good when he was a minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad,” Chowdhury added.

(With inputs from ANI)