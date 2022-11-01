G-20 Summit will promote Punjab as business destination: Mann 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, said the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023, will promote the state as a preferred destination for business on the international level.

The CM, after dedicating a mother and child care hospital here at Phagwara on Tuesday, said the G-20 summit will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Mann said it will be a golden opportunity when Punjab can be highlighted as a land of best opportunities adding that the state is fortunate to have got this opportunity to host this event, in which leading countries from around the world will discuss education and labour and other crucial issues.

Meanwhile, the CM said the state government is according top priority to impart quality healthcare services to the people. He said strenuous efforts are being made to equip the government hospitals with the ultramodern facilities.

Mann said a massive recruitment drive has been initiated to fill all the vacant lying government posts in the health department. He said the sole purpose is to ensure that people get the best healthcare facilities in the state.

The CM said the need of the hour was to ensure that people get quality healthcare services in the government hospitals and the state government will leave no stone unturned to spruce up government healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state of the art medical treatment and diagnostic services to people.