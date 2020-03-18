Shortly after the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia announced that it was communicating with other G-20 countries for an extra-ordinary virtual summit of G-20 leaders next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications.

”The G-20 will act, alongside international organisations, in any way deemed necessary to alleviate the impact of the pandemic. G-20 Leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy,” said an announcement from the G-20 Secretariat in Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G-20 Presidency.

The announcement came soon after Modi discussed with the Saudi Prince the need for coordinated efforts by G-20 countries to adequately address the challenge posed by coronavirus which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world, the External Affairs Ministry said.

In this context, Modi also mentioned India’s recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries.

The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G-20 leaders would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global populace.

Saudi Arabia said the G-20 leaders would put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy. The summit would build on efforts by finance ministers and bank governors from the G-20 as well as senior health, trade and foreign ministries to determine the much- needed steps in fighting the pandemic.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had disclosed that Modi had taken the initiative to organise a link up among G-20 leaders to combat pandemic and promised his full support to the Indian leader’s proposal.

The G-20 brings together 20 major global economies. Its members are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.