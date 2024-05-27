Full strength for PM’s constituency: Nadda & Piyush Goyal in Varanasi

The BJP team has put all its strength in Kashi to ensure a historic win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the June 1 polling.

Several Union and UP Ministers are camping in Varanasi and are adopting different methods to woo the voters.

Amid severe heat wave conditions, the BJP leaders are asking for votes in every street and bylane of Kashi.

BJP national president JP Nadda reached Kashi on Monday and had darshan of Baba Kaal Bhairav and took blessings. Then, he reached Kashi Vishwanath Dham where he paid obeisance to Baba Vishwanath.

This was Nadda’s second visit to Varanasi in a fortnight. He is constantly reviewing the election campaign.

After his darshan of Kalbhairav and Kashi Vishwanath, Nadda stopped at the tea shop of Batuk Yadav. He discussed election strategy with the local people present while sipping his tea. Nadda held a meeting with the intellectuals at Marwari Samaj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who reached Kashi last night, is on a two-day visit. He took a morning walk in Shaheed Park located in Sigra on Monday morning. He interacted with morning walkers present in the park and got information about the city.

On suddenly seeing Goyal in the park, excited women were seen taking selfies with the minister. They informed the Union minister about the development work done in the district. Goyal also participated in yoga exercises with women in the park.

The women told the mayor, who was present with the minister, that there should be more facilities in the park. The mayor assured that every park will be beautified after the elections and an action plan has been prepared.

Goyal had tea with the public and workers at a roadside tea stall in front of Sigra Stadium. He discussed the development of Kashi and the working style of the PM.

The Union minister informed the people that, ”We all have seen that the Prime Minister is getting immense support, affection and blessings from the people across the country and the opposition is desperate as they are losing badly this time”.