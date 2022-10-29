Fulfilled promise of providing honest and transparent governance: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said in the last eight years, he has fulfilled his promise of bringing radical change in the state by providing honest and transparent governance.

“I promise that in future also I will live up to the expectations of the people and set a better example,” he said while directly interacting with the youth of the state during a Samvad programme held virtually on Saturday. During this, he also answered the questions of some youth.

“Our government has laid special focus on chalking out a three ‘C’ strategy to uproot Corruption, Caste and Crime to provide honest and transparent administration to the people of the State. The government has strictly cracked down on criminals and gangsters. Along with this, the noose has been tightened around those involved in corrupt practices. Those involved in examination scams have been put behind the bars. So far, 771 such people have been arrested,” Khattar said.

The CM said that corruption in jobs has been completely eradicated. Today the youth of the state are getting jobs without Parchi Karachi, he said.

The youth of families who did not have any government jobs are given five per cent additional marks when they qualify for the jobs. Today youth are happy, they are getting jobs based on merit and hard work, he said. The CM said due to the business-friendly policies of the state government, about 1.52 lakh new industries have been set up in Haryana in the last eight years.

“Thousands of youth got employment because of this. At the same time, 90,000 youth got government jobs on a merit basis. The government has collected the data of such families through Parivar Pehchan Patra, whose income is less than Rs One lakh. Now efforts would be made to increase their income at least upto Rs Two lakhs. Special Antyodaya Melas have been organised under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan yojana,” shared the CM.