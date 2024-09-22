FSSAI signs MoU with Brazil in area of food safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) signed an MoU with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) of Brazil on the sidelines of Global Food Regulators Summit, 2024.

The MoU starts a new phase of cooperation aimed at improving food safety through joint projects and technical collaboration, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

It was signed by Carlos Henrique Baqueta Fávaro, Agriculture and Livestock Minister, Brazil and counter signed by G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of FSSAI.

The CEO of FSSAI said, “Signing this MoU demonstrates our dedication to food safety and signifies a major advancement in our ongoing efforts to enhance international collaboration in food safety.”

“We are eager to work with MAPA to achieve our common goals and enhance food safety in both countries,” he added.

The representative from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil added “The signing of the MoU marks a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of food safety, allowing for technical cooperation and exchange of experience and knowledge with the aim of strengthening the institutional collaboration and pursuing joint initiatives.”