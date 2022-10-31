Free yoga classes discontinue in Delhi as LG refuses approval

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has refused to allow the Kejriwal Government’s ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme to continue after October 31, sources said on Monday.

As many as 590 yoga classes going on in Delhi’s parks and community spaces will discontinue from Tuesday. Officers under pressure from the LG have issued orders to suspend the programme despite the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) Board’s approval, the sources said.

DPSRU’s board of governors had approved the extension of the programme, under DPSR University Act.

DPSRU BoG’s recommendation for extension of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ was to be placed for ratification before the LG-chaired General Council of the university.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme at Delhi Secretariat in December 2021 to provide free-of-cost yoga classes to people in the national capital from January this year.

The chief minister had said, “Most people don’t practice yoga because either they don’t have anyone to teach them or the classes are very expensive and unaffordable. This Dilli Ki Yogshala programme will provide people with classes and teachers free of cost.”

He further said, “All you need to do is get together a group of 25 people willing to learn Yoga, decide on an open space near your house, like a park or a community hall, and then give us a missed call on 9013585858. The Delhi government will assign a teacher to you. I believe people will enthusiastically take part in large numbers in this program of ours,” he added.

Kejriwal informed that the Delhi government conceptualised the Yogshala programme in February 2021 and passed a budget as well.