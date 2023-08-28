Free travel for women in UP for two days on Raksha Bandhan

Like previous years , Uttar Pradesh government has announced 2 day free travel for women on government run buses in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandha.

The women travellers would enjoy free ride from midnight of August 29 to midnight of August 31.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his post on X said, “For all the mothers, sisters and daughters in the UP, free travel facility has been provided in government buses.”

“Advance best wishes to Mother Power on the occasion,” CM said.

Meanwhile, State Transport Department Principle Secretary L. Venkateswara Lu in his order on Monday to all the concerned departments that on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan festival, women will be allowed free travel in all the buses of the Transport Corporation.

The duration of free travel will be from the midnight of August 29 to midnight of August 31.