Four members of a nomadic family, including three women, were killed in Jammu’s Kishtwar district on Thursday when a pine tree fell on their tent.

The incident took place in the Bhalna forest area of Keshwan belt, reports said, adding that high-speed winds and heavy rainfall uprooted the tree.

“A pine tree fell on a tent pitched by the nomadic family in the forest belt. In this tragic incident, four family members lost their lives early,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

The family was moving towards Dachan for summers with its herd of sheep and goats and had halted in Bhalna forest due to heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said all the four persons, including the three women, died on the spot.

“A police team immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation,” Yadav said. Bodies of the killed were taken to hospital for legal formalities.

An immediate relief of Rs 50,000 was provided to the kin from the Red Cross Society, the deputy commissioner said.

The deceased are residents of Gathi-Barwal in Kathua district.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to unfortunate incident in Kishtwar.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all assistance to next of kin of deceased.

Apni Party’s vice president Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali has expressed grief over the tragedy and urged the administration to provide adequate relief to the bereaved family.