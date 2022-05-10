Four minor boys of Pak’s migrants drown in stone mines’ water pond in Jodhpur

Four minor boys of Pakistan’s migrant families who went to take bath were found drowned on Tuesday in water ponds located in the stone mining area of Kali Beri in Jodhpur city.

Four boys of two families were identified as Poonam Chand, 8, and Yuvraj, 5 of Ramesh Bheel who migrated to Rajasthan from Pakistan and got Indian Citizenship in 2005, and Tikam, 12, and Gopal, 8 of Govind Bheel, who migrated in 2015 but awaiting citizenship, SHO Gautam Dotasara of Soorsagar police station told SNS when contacted.

The bodies were recovered this afternoon by divers from the pond and handed over to the families after postmortem. The bodies were cremated by their parents.

The Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta went to the site, and the mortuary of the hospital where he assured the families to make ex-gratia payments to them as per the state government rules.

Meanwhile, in their statements, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the mishap saying it was the most unfortunate time for the bereaved families who lost their sons. CM assured to provide the ex-gratia to the bereaved families.