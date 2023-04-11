Four farmers killed in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, four farmers including a father and his son were crushed to death by a truck when they were trying to pick up wheat that had fallen on the road off their tractor trolley in which they were going to sell their agricultural produce in a mandi.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sardarpur area of Dhar district on Monday night. A farmer, Munnalal of Naugaon in Dhar district was taking his wheat crop along with his son Luvkush and two other farmers, Navdeep and Arjun Rajput to sell in a market at Rajgarh.

All four were travelling in a tractor trolley. When they reached near Bheru Chowki village in the night, some of the wheat fell off the trolley and got strewn on the road.

The farmers stopped the tractor on the road and got down to collect the wheat from the road. However, when they were busy collecting the wheat grains, a speeding truck (GJ 34 T 1488) hit all of them.

The truck’s impact was such that all the four farmers were killed on the spot. Villagers informed the police about the incident and subsequently a police team reached the spot.