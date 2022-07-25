Four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan have been suspended from the Lok Sabha proceedings for the entire Monsoon session . The reason cited for the action against the PMs is the ‘unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings’,.

All the four MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 over ‘unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.’

The proceeding in Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 p.m. today amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues.

As the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha at 2 p.m. after the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates.

The Speaker said the government was ready to discuss and asked the members not to wave placards. The opposition members, however continued to stage a protest against inflation and the hike in the GST rates after which the house got adjourned.

Later the Speaker warned them and asked not to violate the rules of the House.

Lok Sabha today passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which aims to provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem.

The Bill which was moved by Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh is intended at having India’s own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment as also the dependent and associated ecosystem.

It also aims to implement the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

Before the proceeding of the Monsson Session began today, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.