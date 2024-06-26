Former YSRCP MLA arrested on EVM destruction charges

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested former YSRCP MLA Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with the destruction of an Electronic Voting Machine on polling day.

The former MLA of Macherla, who lost the election this time, had obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court until 5 June.

The police arrested him after the court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in four cases.

Advertisement

The CCTV camera installed inside the polling booth captured Reddy picking up the EVM and smashing it deliberately on the floor. He also assaulted a TDP agent who tried to stop him.

Despite not being named by the presiding officer in his report, the Election Commission ordered his arrest after the footage was released.

Reddy was also accused of inciting disorder in Karampudi, which led to an attack on circle inspector Narayanaswamy, leaving him injured. Although Reddy moved court to avoid arrest, he was ordered to stay away from the counting centre.