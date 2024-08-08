Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, passed away on Thursday. He was 80.

Bhattacharjee, who had been suffering from chronic respiratory issues for several years, died at his residence before he could be admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday night, Bhattacharjee’s health had deteriorated and he started having breathing difficulties.

According to reports, Doctors at Woodlands Hospital were to examine him at 11 am today and admit him if necessary. However, his condition worsened and he passed away in the early hours.

A prominent figure in West Bengal’s political landscape, Bhattacharjee took over as Chief Minister in 2000, succeeding Jyoti Basu, who had stepped down due to health reasons after serving as the country’s longest-serving chief minister.

Bhattacharjee led the Left Front to consecutive victories in the assembly elections of 2001 and 2006.

He was a strong advocate of industrialisation in West Bengal and believed to have played a key role in the establishment of Tata Nano plant in Singur and a special economic zone in Nandigram.

He is survived by his wife, Mira, and a daughter, Suchetana.

Mamata Banerjee condoles his demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow over his passing, stating, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for the last several decades and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years.”

She extended her condolences to his family, adding, “My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetana at this hour of grief. I also communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers.”

Banerjee further announced that the state government has decided to accord full respect and ceremonial honours to Bhattacharjee during his last rites.