Former Union minister Birender Singh, wife join Cong

In a boost to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Union minister Birender Singh joined the party here on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

Besides Singh, his wife, and former MLA Prem Lata joined the party. Singh was earlier with the BJP.

Singh and his wife were welcomed into the party fold in the presence of senior party leaders, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, party’s Haryana unit president Udai Bhan, and chairman of party’s Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, among others.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the former Union minister said his joining the Congress was not a mere homecoming but an ideological homecoming for him. “The winds of change are blowing across the country. The results will be before everyone very soon. It is very important to save democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Singh wished all like-minded people come together for this purpose.

Welcoming him to the party, Wasnik said, “With his joining, Congress will get strength at the national level and in Haryana. I welcome him to the Congress party.”

On the occasion, former Haryana chief minister Hooda said, “We welcome you to the party. Everyone needs to be together to save democracy and the Constitution.”

Surjewala said, “Your arrival will strengthen the Congress. We welcome you to the party.”